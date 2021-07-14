Three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in SLO County today

Three San Luis Obispo County residents died this past week due to COVID-19, which are the first confirmed deaths since May 17 according to a press release from the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department.

One resident was in their 50s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 70s. This brings the county’s COVID-19 death toll up to 264.

According to the press release, these deaths come after a statewide increase in cases and hospitalizations as the state fully reopens. The more highly-transmissible Delta variant is also spreading fast and accounts for more than 43% of the cases sequenced in California.

Four cases of the Delta variant have been reported in San Luis Obispo County, with the first case being reported on June 29. According to the County’s weekly COVID-19 case statistics, 70 new cases were reported this past week. There are currently 93 active cases countywide.

“It is heartbreaking to lose valued members of our community to COVID-19, and even more painful now that we have the tools to protect each other and prevent this kind of tragic loss,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in the press release.

The California Department of Public Health recently reported that out of more than 20.4 million fully vaccinated individuals, 99.95% have not become ill from COVID-19.

“I beg our community: let this be our County’s last loss of life from this horrible disease,” Borenstein said in the release. “I urge you to please protect yourself, your most vulnerable neighbors and those you love by getting vaccinated today.” First and second dose appointments of the COVID-19 vaccine can be scheduled at myturn.ca.gov. For information on the vaccine and to make a local appointment click here.