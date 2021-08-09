SLO County Summer: Welcome to the fair

Celebrating its 75th year, the California Mid-State Fair was back in action after being canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In order to keep up with safety guidelines, this year’s fair had fewer vendors, rides and big name performances. Food stands, carnival rides and livestock were also further apart for visitors.

The California Mid-State Fair is rang from July 21 to August 1. Chumash Grandstand Arena Performers included Dwight Yoakam, Big and Rich, Uncle Kracker, Pancho Barraza, Little Big Town, and Jason Derulo.