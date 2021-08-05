San Luis Obispo County reports more COVID-19 deaths and cases, launches vaccine incentive program

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 386 new COVID-19 cases over the past week. Eight residents were hospitalized due to the virus, including three in intensive care.

Additionally, 18 cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant were identified in the county this past week.

“The Delta variant is here and we are seeing its impact,” County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in an Aug. 3 press release. “Nobody wants to experience this illness or see our local health care system stretched by a surge in cases.”

Residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up 98.5% of COVID-19 cases in the county since Jan. 1, according to County Public Health data. Also, 99.2% of deaths and 97.5% of hospitalizations in the county were residents who were not fully vaccinated.

Borenstein urges individuals to get vaccinated and, if they are not vaccinated, to wear masks indoors.

County Public Health launches an August incentive campaign for residents who get vaccinated and those who referred them

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a County Public Health clinic or mobile vaccination clinic are now eligible to receive a $25 gift card for each dose, available on a first come, first-served basis.

“Increasing vaccination throughout SLO County is key to ending the pandemic, especially with the spread of the Delta variant,” Borenstein said in a press release. “While I hope the gift cards are a helpful motivator, the true value is being protected from the cost and suffering of COVID-19.”

The County is also launching a referral raffle this month for residents who help others get their vaccine, which includes those who help someone make an appointment, offer rides to the clinic or share information. When receiving a vaccine, residents can enter the person who referred them into a weekly drawing for a $100-value gift basket.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered at Public Health clinics in Paso Robles, Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo. Walk-ins are available, and appointments can be made by clicking here.