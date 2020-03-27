SLO Days and Week of Welcome expected to continue as planned

Summer orientation programs SLO Days and Week of Welcome (WOW) will continue in person as New Student and Transition Programs monitors the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Assistant Program Coordinator Madison Beine.

However, spring training for orientation leaders will be conducted online.

“Spring training will remain an interactive experience to ensure our leaders-in-training gain the skills they need to be successful SLO Days and Week of Welcome leaders for incoming students,” Beine wrote in an email to Mustang News.

The spring training start date has not yet been announced.

The application deadline for orientation leaders has been extended until further notice.

Training week for SLO Days and pre-week training for WOW are also planned to proceed as usual, allowing students to interact in-person before the programs start, according to Beine. There are multiple sessions throughout the summer.

WOW is a nationally recognized orientation program with more than 500 students participating every year in spring training to become leaders. The week is scheduled for Sept. 12-20, 2020