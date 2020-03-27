59 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo now has 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, March 27 – up 5 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.
Of the total cases, 41 patients are at home in isolation, 11 patients have recovered, 5 are currently in the hospital and two are in intensive care.
There are 25 cases in North Coast, 5 in central San Luis Obispo, 9 from the coast and 15 from South County
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 348 tests in which 27 have tested positive, and 32 cases have been detected by private laboratories. The number of all positive cases from private labs are reported to the Public Health Department, but the number of tests conducted in private labs is unknown, according to County Public Health.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.
There are three cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 23 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 15 in 50 to 64-years-old and 18 in those 65 and older.
The majority of the confirmed cases in SLO County are in people over 50, who account for about 55 percent of the total cases.
Since Wednesday, there has been an increase of 13 cases, the majority of those cases were in the age group 65 and up.
COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
In a press briefing yesterday, Emergency Services Director Wade Horton said the location of SLO in relation to other counties is beneficial.
“We’re doing what we can to slow the spread of the disease,” Horton said. “One of the things we have going for us here in SLO County is that we are geographically isolated.”
In a press briefing Thursday, County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said she doesn’t know why there may be more cases in one city than another.
“I think the numbers are really too small to make any real assessments about why that’s happening,” Borenstein said.
California now has 3,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there are 85,356 cases nationwide according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The total number of deaths are 1,246 according to the CDC.
The District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as the 50 states are included in the total number of confirmed cases and total number of deaths.
President Donald Trump signed the two trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package into law after the House of Representatives approved the bill earlier today.