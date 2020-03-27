59 confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

County Public Health has now conducted 348 tests in which 27 have tested positive, and 32 cases have been detected by private laboratories. The number of all positive cases from private labs are reported to the Public Health Department, but the number of tests conducted in private labs is unknown, according to County Public Health.

The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.

There are three cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 23 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 15 in 50 to 64-years-old and 18 in those 65 and older.

The majority of the confirmed cases in SLO County are in people over 50, who account for about 55 percent of the total cases.

Since Wednesday, there has been an increase of 13 cases, the majority of those cases were in the age group 65 and up.