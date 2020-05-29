SLO Days to be online summer 2020

Update: Title revised to say “summer 2020” instead of “fall 2020.”

SLO Days, the summer orientation program for incoming freshmen students, will be a fully virtual experience, New Student and Transition Programs (NSTP) announced.

The university, with advice from local public health officials, decided to move the orientation online in order to “maintain the health and safety of all of our campus community members,” according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Students will virtually attend their orientation session on the date they initially selected, though at this time the specifics of what a virtual session entails are still being worked out by NSTP’s staff.

The university will issue partial refunds for the students who have already paid in full for their summer session — this partial refund will include the cost of meals, parking, and on-campus housing that was included in the fee for normal programming, Lazier said.

Some of the incoming freshmen have expressed concerns over the virtual experience.

“I’m a little stressed about summer orientation because you don’t get to meet people, and I still haven’t seen much of the campus,” said out-of-state incoming freshman Kayley Schneider.

More details will be provided by NSTP about SLO Days within the next few weeks.

NSTP plans to hold a hybrid Week of Welcome orientation for students, operating partially online and partially in-person, and following advice from county health officials in regards to gathering spaces.

For students who choose to take all their classes online in fall, they may also choose to participate in a fully virtual Week of Welcome.

For more information and updates, see NSTP’s website.