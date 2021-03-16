Softball closes out non-conference play against University of the Pacific and Stanford

Cal Poly Softball collected one win and three losses on March 12 and 14, falling to University of the Pacific once on Friday and Stanford twice on Sunday. The Mustangs fell to 5-5 on the season following their sweep against Saint Mary’s in the weekend prior.

Pacific

In Friday’s opener against Pacific, freshman pitcher Bailey Doherty gave up three hits during the game’s first two innings. Cal Poly was able to close out the second inning with a one-run lead, following a leadoff solo homer from junior catcher Lily Amos.

Doherty kept the Tigers hitless in the third, but the Mustangs gave up the lead in the fourth. A Cal Poly throwing error and a run-scoring single put Pacific in the lead at 2-1.

The Mustangs could not retake the lead, collecting just one hit in the final innings despite a complete game from Doherty. The freshman finished with zero earned runs and five strikeouts over seven innings.

In Friday’s second game, junior lefthander Krystyna Allman struck out all three Pacific hitters in the top of the first inning. The Tigers opened the scoring in the second, with two Cal Poly errors leading to the Tigers’ 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs were scoreless until the bottom of the third. Senior second baseman Sarah Wulff singled to get on base, and moved to second following a sacrifice bunt from senior center fielder Noellah Ramos. Wulff tied the game at 1-1 after senior designated player Shelby Jefferies hit a single into right field.

The Tigers regained their lead in the fifth, but the Mustangs pulled back in the seventh. Senior first baseman Hailey Martin led the inning with a double. Cal Poly tied the game after sophomore catcher Xiara Diaz scored a runner with a single into left field.

Diaz went on to score the winning run after sliding around the Tigers’ catcher for the walkoff 3-2 win and a doubleheader split with Pacific.

Stanford

The Mustangs closed out their non-conference schedule with two scoreless losses to Stanford, by the final scores of 4-0 and 14-0.

In the first game on Sunday, Stanford opened the scoring in the second after a triple and a one-out sacrifice play.

Stanford extended their lead to 3-0 in the sixth after a run-scoring hit and a run-scoring sacrifice fly. Finally, the Cardinals scored their final run in the seventh following an error from the Mustangs.

Allman was on the mound again for the Mustangs, pitching a full seven innings with three earned runs and four strikeouts in the loss.

In the second game, Stanford started the game hot scoring three runs on two hits in the top of the first. The Cardinals went up 4-0 after loading the bases on two Cal Poly walks and an error from the Mustangs.

Stanford went on to score six runs in the third inning to increase their lead to 10-0. Cal Poly was able to collect three hits off Stanford in the first, but ultimately could not score throughout the matchup, with the game ending 14-0 in Stanford’s favor.

The Mustangs will continue competing in the Big West Conference with a three-game series against CSU Northridge through March 20-21. The series begins with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 20 at 1 p.m.