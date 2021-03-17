Cal Poly implements sophomore housing requirement despite student opposition

Starting this academic year, freshmen admitted in fall 2020 to two Cal Poly colleges will be required to live on campus for their sophomore year.

Freshmen enrolled in the College of Architecture & Environmental Design (CAED) and College of Agriculture, Food & Environmental Sciences (CAFES) will be required to live in the Poly Canyon Village (PCV) and Cerro Vista apartments their second year. In fall 2021, freshmen from the College of Engineering (CENG) will also be required to live on campus their second year, and the remaining colleges will be phased in within the next three years.

CAED and CAFES were chosen as the first to implement the requirement by their respective deans, and most CAED sophomores were already living on campus, according to University Housing spokesperson Nona Matthews.

The requirement aligns with the university’s goal to house 65% of students on campus by 2035, as outlined in the Campus Master Plan.

Exceptions will be made in certain circumstances, such as if a student has a disability or already permanently lives in San Luis Obispo County. According to the exemption policy, reasons due to financial hardship will be considered in “extreme circumstances and after financial aid options have been exhausted.”

Due to COVID-19, freshmen who had virtual classes were able to defer their housing contracts and live at home. However, those who did not live on campus this academic year will likely be required to do so their second year, as the California State University (CSU) Chancellor anticipates more in-person classes in the fall.

University Housing has continued to back the requirement with the findings of a university study observing student retention rates that were presented to the Academic Senate in 2020.

“The academic success of our students is a significant focus for Cal Poly, and this plays a central role in our decision to expand our on-campus housing policy to both first and second-year students,” Matthews wrote in an email to Mustang News.

The study shows that across all colleges, students who live on campus their sophomore year have a retention rate that is 2% higher than students who live off-campus their sophomore year.

The most impact was seen in the CAED, which saw a 5.6% increase, and the least was observed in the Orfalea College of Business (OCOB), with a 0.5% increase.

However, as the study was observational, it does not prove a cause and effect relationship between living on campus a second year and improved retention rates.

“You cannot reasonably conclude that students who are required to live on campus two years are more likely to move into their third year,” statistics professor Steve Rein said.

“You cannot reasonably conclude that students who are required to live on campus two years are more likely to move into their third year.”

Rein said he believes University Housing had good intentions in conducting the study. However, he said he does not believe that the study sufficiently supports the conclusions drawn from it, as many variables such as wealth or whether a student’s parents graduated from college did not seem to have been included in the analysis presented.

Only three other CSUs in the 23-campus system — San Diego State, CSU Monterey Bay and Cal Maritime — have a sophomore housing requirement. However, both San Diego State and CSU Monterey Bay have suspended their requirement this year due to the COVID-19. Despite the pandemic, Cal Poly has used 57.4% of its housing capacity this year to house 4,500 students on campus — significantly more students than any other CSU.

“[Covid-19] has been devastating financially for University Housing,” executive director of University Housing Jo Campbell said in an ASI meeting on Feb 22. “We borrowed money from the University Union reserves and also completely wiped out all of our reserves, so we have no ‘savings account,’ if you will.”

Financial data obtained by Mustang News shows Housing has been making less money than anticipated, and sometimes losing more money than they make for the past six years.