Softball wins three-game weekend road series against UC Davis

Cal Poly Softball defeated UC Davis two out of three games in their three-game series. The Mustangs split a doubleheader on Saturday, May 8 and won the series finale on Sunday, May 9 at La Rue Field.

The Mustangs (12-20, 6-15 Big West) picked up just their second series win since March when Cal Poly won two of three games against CSU Northridge. Having won five of their last six series against UC Davis (17-23, 11-10 Big West), the Mustangs’ series win also secured the program’s first road series victory since taking two of three games from UC Davis in April 2017.

Saturday Game 1

In the bottom of the first inning, UC Davis grabbed the momentum early after taking a three-run lead after Aggies shortstop Isabella Leon doubled home second baseman Sommer Kisling with one out.

Then a throwing error from the Mustangs led to the second UC Davis run before left fielder Leah Polson singled up the middle with two outs to score center fielder Marissa Jauregui and gave the Aggies a 3-0 lead.

Cal Poly responded in the top of the second inning which started with a leadoff single from junior shortstop Maddie Amos. The following at-bat, senior first baseman Hailey Martin put the Mustangs on the board with her second home run of the season.

However, two more Mustang fielding errors and a wild pitch from Cal Poly starting junior left hand pitcher Krystyna Allman (5-12) allowed UC Davis to gain a 5-2 advantage in the bottom of the second inning.

UC Davis extended their lead to 9-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning where they scored four times through two additional Mustang fielding errors and a two-run single from Polson.

Cal Poly added another run in the fourth inning after Amos reached home again through a one-out single to center field by senior designated player Shelby Jeffries.

The Mustangs tallied their final run of the game in the top of the fifth after a fielding error in the Aggies outfield which allowed freshman pinch runner Sydney Frankenberger to score and cut Cal Poly’s deficit to 9-4.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, UC Davis sealed the game with three final runs after a two-run single from Aggies first baseman Sarah Starks closed the 12-4 victory for the Aggies.

Saturday Game 2

The Mustangs were retired in order by UC Davis starting righthander Taylor Fitzgerald in the first and second innings before they took a 7-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Freshman second baseman Juju Sargent opened the scoring for the Mustangs after her RBI single to right center field to bring home senior left fielder Jackie Napoli following her one-out single.

Cal Poly kept the momentum in their favor as Maddie Amos, Martin and junior designated player Lily Amos each followed with RBI base hits in consecutive at-bats for the Mustangs.

The seven run inning for the Mustangs capped off with freshman catcher Kai Barrett’s first collegiate home run to center field.

UC Davis responded after the Aggies scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to gain back a 9-7 advantage.

The Mustangs answered with three runs in the top of the fifth to reclaim the lead after a walk and two singles through the first three at-bats in the Mustangs offense allowed them to load the bases before Martin scored off a wild pitch.

After the next two Mustangs hitters were retired, junior pinch hitter Kianah Corey hit a RBI single to center field to bring home Barrett and Lily Amos to give Cal Poly the 10-9 lead.

Cal Poly scored two more runs in the final two innings after a Maddie Amos team-leading fifth home run in the sixth inning and a RBI single in the seventh inning by senior center fielder Noellah Ramos to secure the 12-9 victory.

Ramos and Barrett each finished with a game high three hits for the Mustangs in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Senior right hand pitcher Danielle Reyes (1-0) earned her first win in a Cal Poly Mustangs uniform after she pitched four innings of relief and allowed just one hit with three strikeouts.

Sunday

During Sunday’s matchup, the Mustangs were off to a slow start as the offense collected just three hits through the opening four innings against the Aggies despite leaving a baserunner stranded on third twice.

Meanwhile, Reyes (2-0) earned her second victory in her second appearance of the series as she faced the minimum number of UC Davis hitters possible through the opening four innings.

Reyes started by retiring seven successive Aggies to open the game, but allowed a single to third with one out in the bottom of the third before forcing an Aggies hitter into an inning-ending double play.

With Sargent on second following a leadoff base hit and sacrifice bunt by Ramos, Frankenberger drew a four-pitch walk before Maddie Amos singled to load the bases. Then Martin knocked in a two-run base hit to right field followed by a three-run homer by Lily Amos which gave Cal Poly a 5-0 lead.

Reyes closed the sixth inning for the Mustangs and retired the Aggies in order to clinch the game and series for Cal Poly in the seventh inning. Barrett and Sargent each finished with a game-leading two hits.

Cal Poly finish their 2021 schedule when they host UC San Diego for a three-game weekend home series at Bob Janssen Field on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15.