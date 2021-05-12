COVID-19 testing requirements reduced to once a week

Cal Poly will be reducing COVID-19 testing requirements beginning Thursday, May 13, according to an email sent to students.

Instead of testing twice a week, students will be able to test once a week. The change follows an “extremely low” positivity rate for COVID-19 among Cal Poly students — 0.14% — according to the email.

The shift in testing requirements is being made with support from community and campus experts as well as San Luis Obispo County Public Health, according to the email.

Students who miss their testing date will receive email warnings for three consecutive days. If they still do not get tested, they will be locked out of Cal Poly’s Single Sign-On.

The email added that 1,500 students received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from Campus Health and Wellbeing and are on track to receive their second doses. Cal Poly is also providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the University Union.

Recently, 82.5% of Cal Poly students who responded to an April 22 Mustang News survey said they had already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Students who are fully vaccinated can request to be exempted from testing by uploading their vaccination records in their COVID-19 portal.