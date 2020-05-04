Some Spectrum customers to lose wifi due to severed fiber cable

Some San Luis Obispo Spectrum customers lost access to wifi and cable when a contractor hit a fiber cable on Madonna Rd. around 10 a.m. this morning, according to a news release from Charter Communications.

Spectrum is working on site to repair the fiber line, but they do not know how long it will take to restore wifi and cable, the news release read.

There is not a specific number of people affected. The KSBY news station is one business working to reboot in time for their 5 o’clock show.

“Damage to our fiber-optic network, caused by a construction crew, is impacting service for Spectrum customers in the San Luis Obispo area,” the news release read. “Our engineering team is working to repair the damage and restore service as quickly as possible.”