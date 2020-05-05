Free COVID-19 testing now available in San Luis Obispo

Free COVID-19 testing is available in Grover Beach and Paso Robles for California residents, according to county health officials.

Patients do not need to have insurance to receive a test.

In order to be eligible for a test, residents must belong to one of the following groups of people, according to the county:

Healthcare workers and first responders

65-years-old or older

A person with chronic mental conditions

Residents or employees of congregate living facilities

Working in essential occupations, such as utilities, grocery stores, food supply and public employees

Anyone experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19

Free testing is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Paso Robles Veterans Hall and the Ramona Garden Community Center in Grover Beach, according to the county.

To make an appointment for a test, residents can register at emergencyslo.org or by calling 888-634-1123. If the patient has insurance, their insurance will be charged, but they will not be charged a copay, the website read.

Appointments last about five minutes, the website read.

Patients are not required to wear a mask or bring an insurance card to the appointment, but the county recommends that they bring a driver’s license or identification card if they have one.

Expanding testing may cause an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19, County Public Health Officer Penny Borensteain said.

By offering more tests, the county will detect COVID-19 cases that would have previously gone undetected, causing the slight increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In addition to monitoring the number of cases in San Luis Obispo, the county will monitor the severity of cases and the hospitalization rate of patients, Borenstein said.

“While we may see increases in the number of cases,” Borenstein said, “We are hopeful that we will retain the low numbers that we’ve had in critical care, especially in hospitals.”