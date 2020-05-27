Students can retrieve belongings from the dorms in May and June

After two months of waiting, students can now retrieve the remainder of their belongings from on-campus housing during a scheduled pickup date between now through June 14, according to an email from University Housing.

In their housing portal, students can reserve a date and time specific to their dorm to retrieve their belongings, with 12 days available in May and six days available in June.

Students should access their housing portals to secure an appointment between Wednesday, May 19 and Sunday, June 14. There are four time slots available at 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and only on select days, 4:00 p.m. The time slots are set at two-hour intervals.

Campus staff will be available to admit access to the buildings within the given time frame of the student, according to University Housing. All other students who arrive outside of their time frame will be turned away.

If students choose not to return in person or need alternative methods of moving out, Campus Storage: LLC and College Boxes will be the secured moving companies in charge of shipping and handling all items at the expense of the owner, according to University Housing.

Movers will be on a video conference with the owner of the belongings to select which items will be shipped.

Students can apply for grants through Cal Poly CARES if packing, shipping or travel in general is unaffordable.

All items left after Friday, June 19 will be donated or disposed of.