Suspected Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into San Luis Obispo Police Car

The San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a suspected stolen vehicle driving throughout the county on Wednesday, resulting in a collision with a San Luis Obispo police car. The officer in the car was evaluated by EMS at the scene and released, according to a tweet from the department.

The suspect was later identified by San Luis Obispo police as Nipomo resident Uriel Jimenez. Jimenez was pursued by Paso Robles police heading south on Highway 101.

California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit as Jimenez led officers on Highway 41 into Morro Bay. The chase continued onto Highway 1, heading south into San Luis Obispo.

After entering city lines, the pursuit was handed off from CHP to San Luis Obispo police. CHP deployed a helicopter to continue following Jimenez. The helicopter followed him from Broad Street onto Fiero Lane, a dead-end road.

When attempting to exit Fiero, Jimenez collided with a San Luis Obispo police patrol vehicle. After colliding, Jimenez attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after being caught.

Jimenez was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft and felony for resisting arrest. Jimenez was also issued two warrants: a misdemeanor warrant for driving on a suspended license and a felony warrant for evading police with reckless driving.