Teaching classes virtually from a different state

With courses online this quarter, some professors have had the opportunity to go on road trips, and others were hired without stepping foot in the state.

Journalism professor Casey McDonald-Liu is one of these professors. Like other 2020 grads, she graduated into a recession and a pandemic. Through her academic connections and teaching experience, McDonald-Liu was hired as an assistant professor at Cal Poly, and teaches from her home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Other professors, like associate professor of English Ryan Hatch, have taken road trips across the country while still teaching their classes from out-of-state.