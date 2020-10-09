Ten students test positive for COVID-19 in one day

Two students living on-campus and eight students living off-campus have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Cal Poly’s coronavirus dashboard updated this afternoon.

The students were tested by Campus Health and Wellbeing. Campus Health and Wellbeing has performed 203 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours — 4.9 percent of tests were positive during this time frame. The dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

Twenty-five University Housing residents were ordered to quarantine-in-place within the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of students quarantined-in-place to 259, according to the dashboard.

Students living on campus are quarantined-in-place if the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health and Cal Poly suspect possible COVID-19 exposure in University Housing facilities.

Seventeen University Housing residents are isolated in on-campus apartments after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the dashboard. Fourteen residential students are quarantined following exposure to someone with the virus.

San Luis Obispo County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases today, and currently has 223 active COVID-19 cases, according to County Public Health. About 37 percent of San Luis Obispo County’s positive COVID-19 cases today are Cal Poly students.

In county hospitals, 100 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are available, according to County Public Health. There are currently three hospitalized COVID-19 patients. There have been 31 total deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.