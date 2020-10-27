Ten on-campus residents released from COVID-19 isolation yesterday

Ten students living on-campus who tested positive for COVID-19 have been released from isolation since Saturday, Oct. 24, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard updated Monday afternoon, Oct. 26.

Monday’s update includes data from Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier. The students were isolated in on-campus apartments.

A person who tests positive for the virus may be released from isolation ten days after they first had symptoms, if their symptoms have improved and they haven’t had a fever in 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medication. Six University Housing residents remain isolated, according to the dashboard.

Thirteen University Housing residents who were exposed to a person with COVID-19 were released from quarantine after 14 days, according to the dashboard. Three students living on-campus are currently quarantined.

University Housing lifted a quarantine-in-place order for 31 students following 14 days of quarantine, according to the dashboard. Quarantine-in-place happens when the Public Health Department and Cal Poly suspect potential COVID-19 exposure in University Housing facilities, and 72 students are currently quarantined-in-place.

San Luis Obispo County reported the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases since June yesterday, Oct. 26, according to County Public Health.

There are 152 active COVID-19 cases countywide, and on June 27 there were 139 active cases countywide. San Luis Obispo County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, according to County Public Health.

No students living on-campus tested positive for COVID-19 Monday or over the weekend, according to the university’s dashboard. Three students living off-campus tested positive for the virus during this timeframe.

The students were tested by Campus Health and Wellbeing or Avellino Labs, Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program provider. The dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

San Luis Obispo County has seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized and one in intensive care, according to County Public Health. Thirty three people have died from the virus in San Luis Obispo County.