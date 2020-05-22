The California Mid-State Fair still scheduled to go on as planned

At the end of July every year the smell of livestock, funnel cakes and roller coaster screams fill the Paso Robles community.

The California Mid-State Fair is still scheduled for July 22 through August 2, according to the Mid-State Fair Board of Directors.

“We’ve had many, many conversations and many, many meetings about what it might look like to postpone the fair–what it might look like to cancel the fair,” Mid-State Fair spokesperson Tom Keffury said. “The one thing, we are all in 100 percent.”

Video by Kylie Smith

Then with our animals, we’re kind of just waiting for Mid-State, but we are doing everything that we need to do if it were to happen,” Mid-State Fair junior livestock exhibitor Ashley Rosilez said.

It is still up in the air whether the Central Coast community will get to experience those familiar fair smells this year.

“Now, at some point, we will physically run out of time to be able to put on a normal fair,” Keffury said.

The Board of Directors is waiting to gather more information on the phased reopening plan. A potential emergency meeting could be called next week to make the final decision.