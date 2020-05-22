Summer courses will be cheaper this year

This summer, Cal Poly will offer more courses than usual — and they will be cheaper.

Cal Poly will offer more than 700 undergraduate and graduate virtual classes in four different session this summer, whereas last summer, Cal Poly offered about 400 courses, according to the director of marketing in Cal Poly’s Extended Education program Elaine Sullivan.

Each course for undergraduates will cost $225 per unit while graduate courses cost $250 per unit. Students who are eligible for financial aid will continue to receive those benefits throughout their chosen summer session.

The prices for registering this summer is lower than previous summers. In summer 2019, undergraduate students paid $328 per unit and graduate students paid $360 per unit, according to the Cal Poly’s Extended Education Program website.

Students can choose from four sessions: the first five-week session, the second five-week session, the eight-week session or 10-week session. The first of two five-week sessions starts on June 22, while the second five-week session begins on July 27. The eight and 10-week summer sessions are scheduled to start on June 22.

Courses from all six of Cal Polyʼs colleges in addition to those offered by the Extended Education program will be available throughout the summer.

“The combination of lower prices and a wider variety of classes should be appealing [to students],” Sullivan said.

Registration for summer courses opened on April 22 and students can sign up for classes through Schedule Builder, which recently replaced Plan a Student Schedule (PASS). The deadline to register for the first five-week session along with the eight and 10-week sessions is June 19.

“I am taking summer courses because I have two GEs left, and I don’t want to have to take them next year so I can focus on my major,” engineering junior Casey Winans said. “I won’t have to worry about commuting back and forth to school. I can just knock it out and get it done.”

Similar to how courses were conducted during the spring, all summer courses will be taught in a virtual format due to the statewide shelter-in-place order.

The campus’ reopening will depend on what stage of California’s reopening plan San Luis Obispo County is in. Stage Three of the state’s plan would allow students to return to campus, according to a written statement from President Jeffrey Armstrong.