Therapy Dogs on Campus: A Paw-sitive Influence

The Alliance of Therapy Dogs is meeting on Dexter Lawn one Thursday a month for “Therapy Dog Thursdays.” This is in partnership with Cal Poly’s Campus Health and Wellbeing to bring stress relief to students.

The Alliance of Therapy Dogs is a nationwide organization with around 50 members on the Central Coast. The owners train and test their dogs to be socialized at a young age in order to decrease sensitivity to different situations.

One can request therapy dogs visits or learn how to be a dog handler on the Alliance of Therapy Dogs’ website, therapydogs.com