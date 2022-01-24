Track and field finds success at Michigan Indoor Invitational

Redshirt senior Emily Hallett destroyed her previous school record mark by two feet in women’s weight throw as the track and field team traveled up to Ann Arbor, Michigan for their season-opening Michigan Indoor Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 22.

Hallet’s throw of 53 feet, 9.5 inches beats her record set in 2020 of 51 feet, 5.5 inches at the Arkansas Qualifier. The throw put her in 12th place overall on Saturday.

Meanwhile, sophomore Cassidy Hubert was a second off from breaking Cal Poly’s indoor 600-meter record. Hubert’s 1:33.22 time placed her third at the meet and behind junior Mikaela Romanini’s time of 1:31.90, which she set at the 2020 New Mexico Classic, in the Cal Poly record books.

Sophomore Schuyler Gooley placed second in the 3,000-meter run. Her time of 9:51.69 was just .04 seconds off from the winner Fian Sullivan-Sweeney of the University of San Francisco.

In the women’s 4×400-meter relay race, freshman Aspin Oliver, sophomore Anisa Rind, sophomore Belle Aduaka and Hubert finished in sixth place with a time of 3:59.24.

Cal Poly’s jumpers also had a good meet, with three placing within the top ten.

Freshman Melody Nwagwu and graduate student Karina Moreland placed fourth and fifth respectfully in the triple jump. Nwagwu had a mark of 39 feet, 2.25 inches while Moreland’s 38 feet, 7.75 inches was right behind her.

Long jump freshman Maya Holman placed sixth in her first collegiate meet with a mark of 17 feet, 7.5 inches.

Finally, senior Roxanna Nolan and sophomore Annie Hatzenbeler tied for ninth place in the pole vault. Both athletes were marked at 11 feet, six inches.

The Cal Poly track and field team will compete next at the Washington State Indoor Invitational on Thursday, Feb. 3 in Spokane, WA.