Track and field finds success at West Coast Relays and Stanford Invitational

West Coast Relays

Cal Poly track and field saw more than 20 personal bests recorded at the West Coast Relays on Friday, Apr. 1 at Buchanan High School.

Redshirt senior Emily Hallett added another two feet, eight inches to her personal best and school record in the women’s hammer throw. She placed third in the event with a throw of 198 feet, six inches to top her previous best.

In other women’s events, redshirt sophomore Melissa Navarro finished second in the javelin with a personal-best mark of 155-8.

Freshman Melody Nwagwu placed both third in the triple jump with a mark of 39-10.75 and fourth in the long jump at 18-10.75. Each of these scores were career bests.

Freshman Maia Garcia in the high jump, freshman Julia Heckey in the 1,500, graduate Karina Moreland in the triple jump and sophomore Cassidy Hubert in the 800 all placed fourth in their respective events.

On the men’s side, sophomore Mathis Bresko took first in the pole vault with 16 feet, 7.25 inches. Another Mustang, junior Christian Valles, placed third with a personal-best 16 feet, 1.25 inches while sophomore Zack Volpe finished fourth.

The men saw third-place finishes in multiple events, including freshman Elliott Payne in the javelin, junior Kevin Schmitt in the high jump and the 1,600-meter relay team with their season-best run of 3:13.01.

Rounding out the men, fourth-place finishes came from Lucas LaCambra in the 1,500, junior John Walther in the high jump and junior Kevin Fernandez in the triple jump.

Stanford Invitational

Junior Misty Diaz and sophomore Aidan McCarthy led the way for the Mustangs with third-place finishes in their respective 1,500 races at the Stanford Invitational at Cobb Track and Angell Field on Friday, Apr. 1 and Saturday, Apr. 2.

Senior Jake Ritter finished fifth, sophomore Spencer Thurman was 11th, junior John Bennett ended 17th and junior Xian Shively rounded out the Mustangs at 22nd in the men’s 10,000. Each of their times were personal bests.

Additionally, senior Sierra Brill placed 13th in Section 2 of the women’s 10,000.

Cal Poly track and field will be back in action on Wednesday, Apr. 13 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, CA.