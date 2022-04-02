Women’s tennis stays hot with 4-0 win over Long Beach State

Cal Poly women’s tennis secured a dominant win against Long Beach State by a score of 4-0 on Friday, Apr. 1 at the Mustang Tennis Complex.

The Mustangs (11-4, 4-0 Big West) extended their overall winning streak to six against the Beach (8-7, 3-2 Big West). This match was the first time Cal Poly has beaten Long Beach State in over 15 years.

To start the match off, Cal Poly secured the doubles point. Graduate Laura Bente and freshman Peyton Dunkle won 6-1. The pairing moved to 5-0 on the season.

Following them were redshirt sophomores Melissa LaMette and Delanie Dunkle, who got the 6-3 win to move to 7-3 on the year.

In singles, redshirt junior Kim Bhunu defeated Nikola Homolkova of Long Beach State in two sets, 6-2 and 6-1 at the number one spot. Bhunu is now 9-5 on the year and has won six matches in a row.

Melissa LaMette then beat Sheena Masuda in three sets, 7-5, 7-6, and 7-3, which makes her 9-5 on the year. LaMette has won three matches in a row.

To round things off, redshirt junior Emily Ackerman had a strong performance at the four spot. Ackerman won 6-1 and 6-2 to round out the victory.

The Mustangs will look to continue their win streak against No. 73 Hawaii on Sunday, Apr. 3 at noon in Mustang Tennis Complex.