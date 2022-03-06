Track and field wins 36 of 38 events at Cal Poly Open

Cal Poly’s track and field teams opened up the outdoor season with dominating performances in all but two events at the Cal Poly Open at the Steve Miller and John Capriotti Athletic Complex in San Luis Obispo on Friday, Mar. 4.

The non-scoring meet is used as a tune-up for most of the Mustangs, as it only included athletes from Cal State University Northridge and Allen Handcock Community College along with some unattached competitors. Cal Poly won 36 out of the 38 events.

For the first time this year, Cal Poly men took to the track and competed in all events.

In the 100-meter dash, junior Tyler Esteves finished in 10.95 seconds, winning the race by nearly a whole tenth of a second. For the women, sophomore stand-out Shelby Daniels continued her great season in the transition to outdoors, running a 12.14.

In the 1,500, senior Sierra Brill led the way with a first-place time of 4 minutes, 34.97 seconds for the women, while sophomore Aidan McCarthy and junior Xian Shively clocked in at 3:51.99 and 3:52.92 in their one-two finish for the men.

Sophomore Cassidy Hubert beat the field by more than a half-second in the women’s 400-meter dash with a time of 58.53 seconds. On the men’s side, senior Jonathan Chagnon won running a 49.68 race.

Rounding out the women’s sophomore class of sprinters, Anisa Rind ran a 25.25-second 200-meter dash, winning with ease. Chris Davis, a senior, clocked in at 22.52.

In the field events, junior Devon Cetti ended the day with a mark of 188-3 1/4 in men’s hammer throw, while Cal Poly women’s indoor record holder and redshirt senior Emily Hallett threw a 186-4 1/2.

Shotput witnessed sophomore Amaya Lopez-Fuller winning with a 12.53-meter push on the women’s side and freshman Corban Payne on the men’s marking at 17.15 meters.

Sophomore Hunter Matys long jumped 6.86 meters and freshman Melody Nwagwu jumped 5.53 meters for the women.

Other top performers from the meet on the men’s side include sophomore Mathis Bresko’s pole vault personal-best mark of 16 feet, 9.5 inches, senior Brandon Dick’s 50.15-foot discus throw, senior Bikram Thiara’s 110-meter high hurdles time of 14.51 seconds and senior Dylan Bouzigues’ javelin throw of 54.32-meters.

For the women, freshman Isabella Rigby recorded a discus throw of 163-0 1/2, sophomore Shimona Draper ran the 100 hurdles in 14.61 seconds and sophomore Kaia Hoak finished the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 11:26:11.

The only events that the Mustangs did not finish in first place in were the men’s triple jump, where unattached Benjamin Chang won, and the men’s 800-meter race, where Noah Contreras of CSUN won with a time of 1:56.68.

Cal Poly will compete in the UC Santa Barbara Invitational from Wednesday, Mar. 9 through Friday, Mar. 11 at Pauley Track.