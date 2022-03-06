Softball gets first two wins of the season at Judi Garman Classic

Cal Poly softball went 2-3 in their five matchups at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton from Thursday, Mar. 3 to Saturday, Mar. 5.

The Mustangs (2-13) kicked off the weekend with three straight losses to No. 5 UCLA (17-3), Loyola Marymount (10-10) and No. 23 Arizona State (11-4). Then, Cal Poly picked up their first two wins of the season against Penn (2-6) and Fresno State (3-15) to end the weekend on a high note.

Thursday versus No. 5 UCLA

Cal Poly opened the Judi Garman Classic with a 9-0 loss in five innings to the No. 5 UCLA Bruins on Thursday, Mar. 3.

In the loss, the Mustangs produced just one hit while a seven-run fourth inning helped the Bruins pick up the victory.

Cal Poly kept in close through the first three innings, as the Bruins led 2-0 with only two hits up until that point.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Mustangs had a shot to get on the scoreboard. Senior infielder Maddie Amos hit a two-out single before advancing to second after senior catcher Lily Amos walked. However, sophomore infielder Juju Sargent grounded out to third base to end the inning.

After a fly-out to start the bottom of the fourth, the Bruins kicked off the scoring with a two-run single to extend their lead to 4-0. Then, the Bruins scored three runs in the next two batters after consecutive errors by the Mustangs to push their lead to 7-0. Catcher Delanie Wisz scored the final runs of the inning with a two-run home run to make it 9-0.

With the run-rule in effect, the Mustangs stranded two baserunners in the top of the fifth to close the matchup.

Thursday versus LMU

In Thursday’s second matchup, the Mustangs fell to the Loyola Marymount Lions 7-3.

Cal Poly pitcher Krystyna Allman stranded the bases loaded to close the first inning and retired the Lions in order in the second, which kept the game even at 0-0 heading to the third.

Mustang errors in the third inning were detrimental against the Lions, as three errors led to three runs to give Loyola Marymount a 3-0 lead.

After another scoreless inning from the Cal Poly offense, the Lions extended their lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth after a two-out, two-run double from catcher Val Pero.

Cal Poly’s offense came alive in the sixth. After freshman infielder Caroline Allman singled and freshman outfielder Jessica Clements walked, Maddie Amos hit a three-run home run to cut the lead to 5-3.

The Mustangs could not complete the comeback, however, as the Lions added two more runs in the sixth inning to secure the 7-3 victory.

Friday versus No. 23 Arizona State

Despite Cal Poly’s ability to grab a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning, the team lost their chance to secure a win when the Sun Devils broke away for a 9-4 victory in the Mustangs’ lone Friday matchup.

A lackluster top of the first for Cal Poly left Maddie Amos stranded on base and allowed Arizona State to grab an early 2-0 lead in the bottom half with a one-out RBI single and a home run.

The Mustangs secured their first and only lead at 3-2 in the top of the second inning thanks to sophomore catcher Kai Barrett’s second career home run, which brought Lily Amos and sophomore second baseman Xiara Diaz home.

In response, the Sun Devils would tack on two additional runs in the second inning to seize back the lead at 4-3.

With a hitless third and fourth inning, Cal Poly resumed scoring in the fifth inning thanks to an error by Arizona State’s defense that scored Clements and tied the game at 4-4.

The Sun Devils recaptured the momentum with a dominating sixth inning in which they scored five runs, including a grand slam, putting the game well out of reach and securing the 9-4 win.

Saturday versus Penn

Cal Poly captured their first win of the season against Penn with an 8-0 win in a five-inning game.

Barrett played a vital role in the Mustang victory with a pair of two-run hits.

In the bottom of the first inning, the Mustangs pushed a run across thanks to Diaz being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Caroline Allman extended the early lead with a two-run double later in the first to make the score 3-0 after one.

After a scoreless second inning, the Mustangs found their momentum once again in the third inning with the bases loaded. An error by Penn’s shortstop brought the first run home and Barrett came through with a two-run single to extend the Cal Poly lead to 6-0.

Barrett stayed hot in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run double to secure the run-rule victory as the Mustangs led an eight-run lead.

Every Mustang in the lineup produced a hit in the game and Barnett led the team with four RBIs.

Saturday versus Fresno State

Cal Poly rounded off the Judi Garman Classic with a second victory against Fresno State by a score of 5-2.

In the top of the first, Cal Poly secured an early 2-0 lead thanks to a two-out homer by Lily Amos with Clements on base.

After two scoreless innings, the Bulldogs got on the board with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the third to cut the Mustang lead in half at 2-1.

Going into the fourth inning with a 2-1 score, Allman ripped an RBI double to extend the Mustang lead to 3-1.

After a scoreless fifth from Cal Poly, Fresno State added another run to the scoreboard to inch closer to the Mustangs at 3-2.

Both teams couldn’t get runs across in the sixth, and the Mustangs completed the Judi Garman Classic with a two-run homer from Maddie Amos in the seventh to secure a 5-2 victory.

Cal Poly will come home to Bob Janssen Field for the first time this season in a doubleheader against Penn on Wednesday, Mar. 9 starting at 3 p.m.