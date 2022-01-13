Two more COVID-19 deaths and 41 hospitalizations reported in San Luis Obispo County

Two more San Luis Obispo County residents have died from COVID-19, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 375.

Of the two community members whose deaths were announced, one resident was in their 50s while the other resident was in their 60s.

“These deaths are a sobering reminder that COVID-19 can be extremely serious,” County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a Jan. 11 County Public Health news release. “I ask everyone in our community to join the fight to stop this surge, protect each other and preserve our hospital capacity: get vaccinated and boosted, avoid gatherings and mask up in indoor public spaces. If you’re sick, stay home and get tested.”

There are currently 41 county residents hospitalized due to severe COVID-19 illness, including eight in the ICU, as of Tuesday. The county provides a total number of hospitalizations by age group on their COVID-19 Data page, updated bi-weekly.

County Public Health confirmed 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Jan. 7.

About 75% of the recent COVID-19 cases in the county are of the omicron variant and about 25% are of the delta variant, according to the news release.

The county’s 14-day daily average of cases has spiked to 283, from 34 just before Thanksgiving. Test positivity has also increased to 19.2%, higher than the previous peak of 11.1% last January.

Hospitals have reported severe pressure on emergency departments. COVID-19 hospitalizations generally increase in the several weeks following a surge in cases and health officials said these highly contagious variants could quickly lead to an overwhelmed local health care system, according to the news release.

“COVID-19 is currently surging all around us and we need to protect our hospital capacity for those who are severely ill,” Borenstein said. “Please do not go to the ER for testing or mild symptoms.”

Students who are symptomatic or exposed to COVID-19 can make an appointment to get tested at the Health Center, and students that are not experiencing symptoms can schedule a testing appointment at the University Union testing location.

Testing off campus is available at pharmacies, urgent cares and Public Health community sites by appointment. For testing locations and to make an appointment, visit slopublichealth.org/testing. Primary series vaccines and booster shots are both available. Visit myturn.ca.gov or slopublichealth.org/vaccines to schedule an appointment.