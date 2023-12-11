On Dec. 19, Cal Poly Arts is hosting a performance of ukulele musician Jake Shimabukuro’s arrangements of traditional holiday songs into a Hawaiian style titled “Christmas in Hawai’i.”

“Our main objective is to bring joy and healing to people through the experience of live music and art,” Shimabukuro said. “Creativity is so important for our mental health and self-care.”

This ukulele performance will feature “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” “O Holy Night,” “We Three Kings,” “This Christmas” and several original holiday songs, according to Shimabukuro.

Shimabukuro will be performing with bassist Jackson Waldhoff and singer-songwriter Justin Kawika Young, according to the Performing Arts Center website.

“Jackson Waldhoff and I have been touring and performing together for a little over five years. He’s an amazing bass player and arranger. I love the tone that he gets on his bass guitar. It’s the perfect counterpart to the ‘ukulele,” Shimabukuro said. “Justin Kawika Young is a gifted songwriter and singer. We grew up playing music together and our careers started around the same time.”

At Cal Poly, these musicians will be sharing their expression of holiday cheer at Harold Miossi Hall at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online for $29.20 – $58, with a 20% discount available for Cal Poly staff and students.