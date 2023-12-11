In June 2023, Kennedy Library closed for construction with the anticipated opening set for the fall of 2025. Considering that Cal Poly has around 20,000 undergraduate students, many have said to be feeling the impact of this closure.

Cal Poly has aimed to provide temporary alternative study locations including outside study tents, spaces in Crandall Gym and designated study rooms in pre-existing buildings like the University Union (UU), which are mentioned on their website.

Cal Poly also utilizes the Waitz app which gives students a real-time estimate of study space occupancy. According to University Communications and Marketing, “the app relays the busiest times of day for specific study areas and forecasts how occupied the space will be by the week, day or even hour.”

Over the summer, many students wondered what the closure of Kennedy Library would mean for their studying habits. Now, after completing nearly an entire quarter without a library, some students have made adjustments.

How students feel impacted

For many students, having a library provides a private and quiet environment that fosters focus. Journalism sophomore Sophia Pero said she has yet to find an alternative study spot with the same academic atmosphere as Kennedy Library.

“The floors [were] divided by noise-level and the overall atmosphere was [motivating] because everyone was there for academics,” Pero said.

The most substantial replacement for Kennedy Library are the outdoor white tents. However, many students are discouraged from going inside because of the appearance of the tents.

Bobby Groth | Mustang News

“I feel like [the outdoor study tents] would be stuffy and hot,” business administration sophomore Caroline Smits said. “It feels unprofessional, especially in college when you are learning to be a professional, [and] this just feels like the opposite.”

And while Smits didn’t routinely study at the library, she has felt the effects of its closure as the study spots she frequents have become increasingly busy.

The University Union (UU) is a central study hub on campus. Additional seating has been implemented and it is now open for 24 hours. Desks and chairs can be found on the bottom floor of the UU as well as the San Luis and Chandler lounges. Despite these implementations, students who commonly study at the UU have noticed the increasing crowds.

“I never used to study at the library,” Smits said. “I studied at the UU, [but] now that the library has closed it’s hard to find a spot at the UU because it’s so much busier.”

This has affected her productivity. Smits, like many others, often arrives at campus with the intention to study, but is forced to leave because of overcrowding and limited seating.

Without the Kennedy Library, some students feel that information regarding the whereabouts of newly implemented study spots and relocated resources should be more accessible and advertised by Cal Poly.

Bobby Groth | Mustang News

Upon doing her own research, Smits was able to discover alternative study spots, although she said information has been difficult to find.

“I’m thankful that the library closed now because I know other study spots on campus from last year,” she said. “I don’t hear in class or around campus where to study, [so] you have to kind of figure it out for yourself.”

Pero also noticed inconsistent communication dating back to when construction plans first began circulating. Pero felt her voice as a student was not valued or considered when Cal Poly was making the decision to close Kennedy Library for at least two years.

“I felt like they bamboozled us and like they kept us in the dark about the timeline and we had no say in any of it,” Pero said.

Off-campus study spots

Lack of awareness around study spots and resources on campus has pushed some students to study off-campus.

Scout Coffee on Foothill Boulevard has become a go-to spot for students who want a quiet and studious atmosphere.

Kreuzberg is another spot Pero heads to when she wants food, an eye-catching atmosphere, space and outlets while studying.

Smits frequents Linnaea’s downtown where there is ample indoor and patio seating plus good coffee, she said.

However, off-campus study spots are not equally accessible for all. Most freshmen or students without cars are unable to go downtown and visit study spots.

“I would love to be able to get off-campus to study at a coffee shop like I would in high school, but it’s not very accessible without a car,” psychology freshman Shelby Cavenaugh said.

In turn, she often finds herself studying at the UU and in her residence hall common room.

While Kennedy Library remains closed, information regarding alternative study locations, resources and general support, is available from Cal Poly to help ease students during this transition.