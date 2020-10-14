University performs over 1,000 COVID-19 tests in one day

The university’s ongoing COVID-19 testing program has performed 940 tests in the last 24 hours. Campus Health and Wellbeing has performed 244 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,184 COVID-19 tests were performed on-campus on Tuesday.

One student living on-campus and three students living off-campus tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard updated Tuesday.

The students were tested by Campus Health and Wellbeing or Avellino Labs, the ongoing testing program provider. The dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

Twenty-four University Housing residents are isolated in on-campus apartments after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the dashboard.

Fourteen students living on-campus are quarantined after exposure to someone with the virus.

An additional 279 residential students are quarantined-in-place after potential COVID-19 exposure in University Housing.

San Luis Obispo has 219 active COVID-19 cases in the county, according to County Public Health.

Two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, one of whom is in the intensive care unit, according to County Public Health.

San Luis Obispo County reported one new COVID-19 death yesterday. There have been 32 total deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.

San Luis Obispo County has distributed 363,660 N-95 respirators and 33,880 face shields, according to California’s COVID-19 logistics dashboard updated Monday. This Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) was received from the Governor’s Logistics Task Force.

San Luis Obispo County is in the substantial tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The county’s adjusted case rate per 1,000 people is 6.1 COVID-19 cases, according to County Public Health. The county’s case rate per 1,000 people must be under four for two consecutive weeks to advance to the moderate tier.