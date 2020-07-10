Virtual lectures possible for entire academic year, CSU Chancellor says

The California State University’s (CSU) majority-online course schedule may last through the entire school year, CSU Chancellor Timothy White said at a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee meeting July 7.

Public health experts predict a second wave of COVID-19 in the summer, followed by the flu season in the fall and another wave of COVID-19 in the winter, White wrote in a statement for the meeting.

If pubic health conditions continue to be unsafe, the CSU may continue with virtual instruction the entire academic year, but the CSU has not made any decisions about Winter and Spring quarter yet, Public Affairs Manager of the Chancellor’s Office Hazel Kelly wrote in an email.

“A lot of people are using past tense — ‘How did you manage the pandemic?’” White said. “This is not a two month problem or a six month problem. This is a 12, 18, 24 month as a minimum problem, and in California we’re approaching it that way.”

The CSU will coordinate with epidemiologists and local, state and federal public health officials before proceeding with in-person classes, White wrote in the statement.

Three to ten percent of CSU courses will be taught in person in the fall, including physical and life science labs, clinical nursing classes, visual and performing arts classes and hands-on capstone projects for engineering and architecture seniors, White wrote in the statement.

At Cal Poly, about 15 percent of courses will be held in-person in the fall. This includes labs and activities, lectures immediately followed by a lab and lectures with significant hands-on activities. Agricultural enterprise courses that are classified as lectures, but involve working in animal or crop units will also be held in person.

Students and faculty uncomfortable with going to campus in person will have the option of fully virtual schedules, White said.

Each CSU will have a slightly different approach to teaching depending on their local public health situation and campus operations, White wrote.

After November 15, all classes will be held virtually, President Jeffrey Armstrong wrote in a campus-wide email June 24.