Second Cal Poly student tests positive for coronavirus

A second Cal Poly student has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a campus-wide email sent Thursday evening.

The student lives off-campus in the local San Luis Obispo community, and County Public Health has instructed the student to self isolate.

County Public Health officials will reach out to individuals that the student may have been in close contact with recently as part of their contact tracing protocol.

“This positive diagnosis is a reminder that following health and safety and prevention guidelines remains crucial as the number of cases rises locally and nationwide,” the email read.

Campus Health and Wellbeing is working with County Public Health to provide support for the student, the email read.

There have been two individuals of the Cal Poly community that have tested positive for coronavirus. The first student to test positive for coronavirus was reported March 24. The first Cal Poly employee to test positive for coronavirus was reported on July 5.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.