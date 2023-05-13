https://youtu.be/kKCi1_fAdv8

Cal Poly recently hosted its annual PolyCultural Weekend club fair, showcasing the university’s diverse student organizations and clubs. The showcase was held at the University Union and featured over 25 student-run clubs, each representing different cultural backgrounds and interests.

The event was a chance for incoming students to learn about the various cultural resources available on campus and to get connected with the Cal Poly cultural community.

Some of the clubs featured at the fair included the Japanese Student Association, Black Student Union, Latinx Interest Sorority and many more. Each club had a booth set up with information about their organization and upcoming events.

The weekend aimed to highlight the university’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, providing a space for students of all backgrounds to come together.

For more information, visit Cal Poly's Multi Cultural Center's website.