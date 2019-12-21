Women’s Basketball falls to Seattle 72-49

Despite 21 points and 13 rebounds from redshirt junior forward Sierra Campisano, the Seattle University Redhawks were able to pull away from Cal Poly for a 72-49 win inside Mott Athletics Center on Friday, Dec. 20.

The win marks the fourth straight win for the Redhawks (6-6) and the second consecutive loss for the Mustangs (2-7).

Cal Poly kept the game close throughout the first quarter with an early 5-2 lead thanks to a three-pointer by junior shooting guard Hannah Peterson. However, the Redhawks answered by going on a 7-0 run to take a 9-5 lead with six minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Redhawks never extended their lead past four points as both teams scored back and forth points. The quarter ended with the Redhawks leading the Mustangs 18-16.

The Redhawks started to pull away from the Mustangs with a 10-0 run in the first five minutes of the second quarter. The Mustangs got their first points of the quarter with just four minutes remaining off a Campisano layup, which cut the lead to 28-18.

The Mustangs only scored four more points in the remainder of the quarter as the Redhawks outscored the Mustangs 16-6 to push their lead to 34-22 at the end of the first half. After the first half, the Redhawks did not allow the Mustangs any momentum to come back into the game.

The Mustangs cut the lead as a low as ten points at 40-30 thanks to a layup by Malia Holt with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter. However, the Redhawks went on a 7-0 run in the ensuing possessions to extend their lead to 47-30. Cal Poly trailed 48-33 heading into the fourth quarter.

Seattle opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run highlighted by three-pointers from sophomore guards Sarah Rohon and Courtney Murphy to extend their lead to 59-33. Seattle maintained a 20-point lead as the Redhawks outscored the Mustangs 24-16 in the fourth quarter. Seattle ultimately won 72-49 behind a 20-point performance by Murphy.

The Redhawks shot 41.8 percent (23-55) from the floor and 33.3 percent (9-27) from the three-point range. In comparison, the Mustangs shot 29.2 percent (19-65) from the floor and only made one three-pointer on fifteen attempts, shooting 6.7 percent from outside the arc. In addition, the Mustangs committed 22 turnovers while the Redhawks committed ten.

Cal Poly will visit Nevada next on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m inside Lawlor Events Center.