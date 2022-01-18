Women’s Basketball has another week of games canceled due to COVID-19

Cal Poly women’s basketball will not match up against CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday, Jan. 18 or travel to Hawaii on Thursday, Jan. 20 as both games have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Mustangs are coming off a week where their previous two games were canceled, making this four straight games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

As the Big West guidelines state, these matchups will not be replayed and will be recorded as no contests.

Tickets bought for Tuesday’s home game will be refunded. Season ticket holders as well as Stampede Club Members will be given concession coupons that are valid for use the next time the Mustangs play in Mott Athletics Center.

Cal Poly is slated to be back at home Thursday, Jan 27 at 7 p.m. in a matchup against UC San Diego.