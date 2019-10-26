Women’s Soccer forces 1-1 draw in away match against University of Hawai’i

Cal Poly Women’s Soccer earned a point on the road against University of Hawai’i in a 1-1 draw on Saturday, Oct. 24. An early goal by sophomore midfielder Sidra Bugsch combined with a 10-save performance from senior goalkeeper Sophia Brown resulted in the Mustangs’ fourth overtime match of the season following a draw at UC Santa Barbara last week.

The result places Cal Poly (4-9-3, 1-2-2 Big West) at seventh-place in the Big West Conference standings while the Rainbow Wahine (5-6-3, 3-0-2 Big West) are just one point from the top spot in third-place. Three matches remain in conference play before the top four teams will qualify for post-season competition

The Mustangs opened the road match with an early goal just six minutes into the first half.

A breakaway down the right side of the field by sophomore forward Brooke Rubinstein ended with a pass to Bugsch, who was wide-open in the center of the penalty box. Bugsch powered the ball past Hawai’i goalkeeper Alexis Mata for her second goal of the season. Rubinstein earned a team-leading fourth assist in the play.

A sixth minute goal by Sidra Bugsch puts @CPWomensSoccer in the lead. @brookyruby2 gets her team-leading fourth assist. pic.twitter.com/wQ7DeN8y0Y — Mustang Sports (@CPMustangSports) October 25, 2019

University of Hawai’i midfielder Eliza Ammendolia provided the first opportunity for the Rainbow Wahine in the 18th minute with a low shot toward the center of the net. However, Brown saved the shot to deny the equalizer. The senior goalkeeper was called on to make another save in the 41st minute as the first half concluded with Cal Poly in the lead 1-0.

University of Hawai’i was relentless in it’s attack during the second half of the match and produced eight shots throughout the half. The Rainbow Wahine missed an opportunity to score in the 68th minute after midfielder Kelci Sumida received a cross on top of the box with two Mustang defenders on her back. Sumida turned between two defenders and fired a shot, but the ball was pushed over the crossbar by the fingertips of Brown.

Cal Poly totaled five shots in the second half, but lost momentum as the Rainbow Wahine carried heavy possession into the final fifteen minutes of regulation time. Brown produced two successive saves in the 86th minute to maintain the lead. However, Hawai’i found it’s equalizing goal one minute later after a corner kick play was capped off with a Sumida header.

The Rainbow Wahine continued to press down the field in both overtime periods and produced five shots compared to the Mustangs’ zero-shot effort. Brown kept the Mustangs in the match with three overtime saves — including a 105th minute one-on-one block against Hawai’i forward Kayla Watanabe.

While Brown and the Mustangs succeeded in preventing another Hawai’i goal, Cal Poly failed to produce an overtime opportunity as the match concluded 1-1.

Brown’s 10-save performance matched her season-high against Pepperdine University earlier this season. With a career total of 351 saves, the senior captain is 29 saves away from the program record with three games remaining in conference play.

The Mustangs return from their four-game road trip to take on Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2 pm inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.