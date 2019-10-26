Natural Healing Center awarded permit to open storefront in San Luis Obispo

Natural Healing Center will receive San Luis Obispo’s third commercial cannabis permit and is now the city’s second retail storefront to be approved for business, according to a news release.

Natural Healing Center will be located at 2600 Broad Street and is anticipated to open in 2020. This will be the company’s second location, with a store in Grover Beach.

While there is no limit on the number of non-storefront cannabis businesses in San Luis Obispo, the city allows a maximum of three cannabis retail stores, according to the news release.

“Our city council really took a more careful and conservative approach to the rollout of the cannabis businesses,” San Luis Obispo Economic Development Manager Charlene Rosales said.

The first business to receive a retail storefront permit was Megan’s Organic Market, expected to open March 2020.

Now that Natural Healing Center received the second permit, there is only one retail storefront permit remaining.

Coastal Delivery SLO and Megan’s Organic Market SLO were the first two cannabis businesses to complete the background process and received their operating permits in September, according to the news release.

The council approved an ordinance in May 2018 allowing commercial cannabis businesses to operate within the city after Proposition 19 passed in 2016.

Businesses were able to apply for permits in January 2019. The city received 11 applications this year, which were scored by city staff according to criteria developed with input from the community.

With one storefront remaining, the city will begin reviewing SloCal Roots application for the third spot.

The next application period will start in January 2020.