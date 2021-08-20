Women’s Soccer opens season with 2-0 loss against No. 24 Stanford

In the season opener for Cal Poly women’s soccer, the Mustangs fell to No. 24 Stanford Cardinals by a score of 2-0 on Thursday, Aug. 19 inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Before facing off against the 2019 NCAA Champion, Cal Poly (0-1-0) had taken down Westmont and Fresno State in exhibition games earlier in the month.

The Cardinal wasted no time getting started in the first game of the year, scoring on a free kick by Abby Greubel in the 16th minute to give them an early 1-0 lead.

Then, in the 33rd minute, Stanford got the second and final goal of the matchup after a shot by Maya Doms found the back of the net.

The Mustang offense had trouble in the shutout, recording just seven shots and one shot on goal. Meanwhile, the Cardinal racked up 16 shots, nine of which were on goal.

This made for a busy night for junior goalkeeper Ava Dorvillier, who had seven saves.

Junior midfielder Megan Hansen accounted for the sole shot on goal for Cal Poly.

This marks the first women’s soccer match played in Spanos Stadium since Nov. 3, 2019, a 655 days break.

The wait for the next home match is much shorter, as the Mustangs have a quick turnaround and will face off against Saint Mary’s on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 12:00pm.