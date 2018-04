Students gathered outside the Recreation Center for the "Open House Day of Action" to voice their concerns to Armstrong once more. Lauren Arendt | Mustang News

The Black Student Union and various student organizations affected by the “inaction of the Administration” released a statement of demands.

This comes in response to the racially-insensitive behavior of a Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity member. An Emergency Town Hall was held Tuesday to discuss the matter. Organizers provided a Google Form for anyone to submit their demands.

Cal Poly Students’ Demands-the Drylongso Collective by drylongso on Scribd