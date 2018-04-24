Terms of suspension outlined for IFC and Panhellenic fraternities and sororities

At 9 p.m. April 24, a member of greek life provided Mustang News with a message from their information from a chapter president regarding a meeting outlining the terms of indefinite suspension for Interfraternity Council (IFC) fraternities and Panehellenic (PHA) sororities.

IFC and PHA presidents were called into a meeting today on short notice to outline the suspension. According to the message, the “social probation” has been named Temporary Interim Suspension. An email will be sent to all greek life members April 25 with the guidelines.

The message was from a PHA sorority that is not sanctioned, therefore these suspension terms are not representative of all sororities and fraternities.

All chapters that are not sanctioned by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities are allowed to host chapter meetings, meetings for educational purposes, one philanthropic event, Parent’s Weekend, one alumni event and two brotherhood/sisterhood events.

The restriction with all these events is that alcohol is not allowed under any circumstances.

The suspension will last through spring quarter. There will be a review board in June to determine whether the suspension will be lifted for Fall 2018. All chapters must implement a long-term educational plan that addresses topics of diversity and inclusion, the message said.

President Jeffrey Armstrong announced the indefinite suspension of all Panhellenic (PHA) sororities and Interfraternity (IFC) fraternities April 17, however chapters have been operating as usual.

Fraternities and sororities held their regularly scheduled chapter meetings Sunday, April 22 and Monday, April 23. Some sororities were “serenaded” by fraternity members, who sang and danced at their chapter meetings.

Dean of Students administrators scheduled a meeting with IFC and PHA chapter presidents April 23. It was postponed because the suspension conditions have not been finalized, according to university spokesperson Matt Lazier.

“The university is continuing to develop the conditions and will make them available as soon as possible,” Lazier said.

IFC president Colton Marino did not return requests for comment.