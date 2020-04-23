ASI announces 2020-2021 President Shayna Lynch and Board of Directors

Political science junior Shayna Lynch was elected Cal Poly’s new 2020-2021 ASI President. Lynch received 1,798 total votes with 3,547, or 17%, of students voting in this election, according to an ASI press release.

Comparative ethnic studies sophomore Manmit Singh Chahal followed closely behind with 1,332 votes, and business administration sophomore Dennis Fiorentinos followed with 512 votes.

Lynch’s platform focuses on four key areas: diversity, equity, and inclusion, health and well-being, empowering the student voice, and sustainability. She currently serves as ASI chief of staff, and has participated in ASI for the past three years.

Over the past three years in ASI, Lynch lead Buck the Stigma Mental Health Awareness Week, It’s On Us Sexual Assault Prevention Week, Flex Your Right Voter Registration, and the Campus Dining Open Forum, she said in her candidate statement.

“My experience speaks for what I stand for,” Lynch said to Mustang News. “I think that actions really speak louder than words.”

There were 24 students elected to represent their college on the ASI Board of Directors. The Board of Directors consist of students from each college that serve as the official voice of Cal Poly students.

College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences 2020-2021 Board of Directors:

Hayley Fernandes won with 333 votes.

Armando Nevarez won with 314 votes.

Sujhey Rosas won with 293 votes.

Samantha Santos won with 364 votes.

College of Architecture and Environmental Design 2020-2021 Board of Directors:

Alexander Ameri won with 180 votes.

Diana Fierro Gonzalez won with 165 votes.

Mitchell Wexler won with 102 votes.

College of Engineering 2020-2021 Board of Directors:

Ricky Chavez won with 370 votes.

Alan Faz won with 474 votes.

Suha Hussain won with 380 votes.

Tess Loarie won with 471 votes.

Jordan Perlas won with 382 votes.

College of Liberal Arts 2020-2021 Board of Directors:

Neila Consuelo Patino won with 260 votes.

Jordy Roth won with 233 votes.

Parker Swanson won witn 212 votes.

Amanda Tejeda won with 245 votes.

College of Science and Mathematics 2020-2021 Board of Directors:

Michelle Deyski won with 189 votes.

Perla Estrada won with 236 votes.

McKenna Grant won with 158 votes.

Sam Park won with 235 votes.

Orfalea College of Business 2020-2021 Board of Directors: