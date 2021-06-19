BLMCA hosts Juneteenth event in Mitchell Park tomorrow

Black Lives Matter Community Action (BLMCA) is celebrating Juneteenth and Black joy with performances, food and activities tomorrow in Mitchell Park.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when the Union army’s Major Gen. Gordon Granger ordered the freeing of more than 250,000 Black people that were still enslaved in Texas, despite the implementations of the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863 and the 13th Amendment on Jan. 31, 1865.

The BLMCA Juneteenth celebration will take place on Saturday, June 19 12-4:30 p.m. BLMCA requires attendees to wear masks.

The event will include performances from local Black musicians, including Sareem, Lorde Sanctus, Cavin Stokes and Gia.

Black-owned restaurant Papa Jay’s Southern Quezine is catering the event.

In order to cover the costs of the City’s mandated Special Event Insurance and Special Event Permit, BLMCA organized a fundraiser with the goal of raising $350. BLMCA announced Friday morning they raised enough to cover the costs of the permit and insurance, but people can still purchase stickers and art prints through the organization’s Instagram or donate via Venmo, @BLMCA.

“We will continue to take donations for the wonderful Black performers, cooks and businesses that are helping make this a successful event,” BLMCA wrote on Instagram. “We want to make sure there is no unpaid Black labor this Juneteenth.”

President Joe Biden signed legislation on Thursday, June 17 that made Juneteenth a federal holiday. Employees at government offices, agencies and schools across the country have the day off on Friday in order to observe the holiday on the closest weekday to Juneteenth, unless the agency determines their services are still required, according to the US Office of Personnel Management.