Masks no longer required for vaccinated students, Cal Poly says

With summer quarter starting Monday, Cal Poly announced in a campus-wide email that vaccinated students are no longer required to wear face coverings due to updated state guidance.

“Students who are not vaccinated at this time should still wear a mask when you are indoors,” Cal Poly Emergency Management Director Anthony Knight said in the June 18 email. “And if you are vaccinated but still feel more comfortable wearing a mask, please feel free to do so.”

Until now, a university presidential order from January mandated face coverings for all students when on university property or participating in university events.

Cal Poly faculty, staff and student employees should continue wearing masks when indoors, in large outdoor gatherings or when unable to maintain physical distance, according to the email.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHA) clarified COVID-19 workplace regulations for vaccinated people on June 17 — but those changes won’t immediately apply for California State University (CSU) employees.

Vaccinations have contributed to a recent decline in COVID-19 cases among both the student and San Luis Obispo communities, Mustang News previously reported.

More than 59% of students living on campus reported being fully vaccinated, according to a university newsletter sent out May 26.

By May, more than 7,000 students total provided proof to the university that they have been fully vaccinated, making up about 32% of Cal Poly’s total student enrollment, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

As of June 11, San Luis Obispo County Public Health has vaccinated 88,029 people, 91% of whom are fully vaccinated. This does not include other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County.

The CSU system will require all students and employees accessing campus to be fully vaccinated by the start of the Fall 2021 term, pending full FDA approval.

Students can now call 805-756-1211 to make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Health Center. Students starting at Cal Poly in the fall can receive vaccinations on campus beginning in mid-July.