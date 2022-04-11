Cal Poly Administration and Finance’s ‘Focus Forward Survey’ offers prize raffle for participants

Cal Poly’s Administration and Finance (A&F) has released their fifth annual Focus Forward Survey that allows students, faculty and staff to fill out confidential evaluations for 10 participating departments within A&F.

Students, staff and faculty were emailed the survey access link through their Cal Poly emails on March 22.

The survey will remain available for Cal Poly community members to take online until April 15 and can be found on the Cal Poly A&F website.

The participating departments for this year’s survey include: Cal Poly Police Department, Facilities Landscape Services, University Accounting and Financial Reporting, Distribution Services, Payroll Services, University Cashiers, Emergency Management and Student Accounts Office.

According to the questions answered on A&F’s survey page, information gathered from these surveys will help Administration and Finance improve aspects in departments by using the data collected to strengthen business processes and customer service.

A&F did not respond to Mustang News for comment.

“This survey is an opportunity for us to improve, so if there are any areas in which we can do better we want to know about it,” A&F Senior Vice President Cynthia Vizcaíno Villa said in a news release.

A&F has included an incentive for members of the Cal Poly community to complete these surveys by adding participants into a prize drawing. For each department that is assessed the participant’s name will automatically be entered into a grand prize drawing.

The prizes in the drawing will include an iPad Mini Pro and one of 60 different gift certificates from vendors such as Amazon, Starbucks and local SLO county businesses.

Winners will be notified through their Cal Poly email accounts within two weeks of the survey closing, and prizes will be distributed to winners at their preference of on campus pick-up or through mail.