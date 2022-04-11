Student found dead near PCV parking structure

Editor’s note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Update at 4:45 on April 11:

The university confirmed that the reported death was of a Cal Poly student, according to a campus-wide email from the Vice President for Student Affairs on Monday afternoon.

“Typically in situations such as this one, the university takes great care in first contacting the student’s family to offer our complete support, while also confirming the events that led to their passing with the appropriate authorities,” the email states. “Although that process is underway, it is not yet complete. As such, we are unable to share any additional information at this time – including any identifying information about the student.”

Students can receive support through Counseling Services (Building 27) by calling 805-756-2511. For immediate assistance, students can call the Crisis Line at 805-756-2511. Students can also seek assistance and support services by contacting the Dean of Students Office at 805-756-0327 or emailing deanofstudents@calpoly.edu.

Campus employees and their families can seek confidential counseling services through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) by calling their 24-hour support hotline at 800-367-7474. More information can be found on the EAP’s website.

Original Story:

Cal Poly Police Department reported a death near the Poly Canyon Village R-4 parking structure early Monday morning.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner’s office is currently investigating the death.

The person’s name, and whether they were a student, will not be confirmed until law enforcement notifies the person’s next of kin.

Cal Poly Police dispatch activity logs currently show the death reported as a suicide. University Spokesperson Matt Lazier said he could not comment on the cause of the death as the investigation is ongoing.

“What’s initially reported to dispatch doesn’t always end up being what took place,” University Spokesperson Matt Lazier told Mustang News.

Lazier confirmed there is no indication of foul play.

The death was reported to campus police at 5:20 a.m., according to Lazier. The parking structure is located closest to PCV’s Dover, Estrella and Foxen residence halls.