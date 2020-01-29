Cal Poly alumnus opens new brewery in San Luis Obispo

With Oak and Otter Brewing Co., a Cal Poly graduate turned his passion into a business.

“I’ve been brewing for about 10 years now out of my backyard,” Head Brewer and General Manager Dylan Roddick said. “I’m pretty passionate about it.”

Roddick is a Cal Poly alumnus and former football player. He said he had an attraction to the bar scene, which landed him a job at Mother’s Tavern downtown upon graduation. He said he had dreamt about opening his own brewery with his co-worker at Mother’s Taven, Anthony Ponsey, who soon became his co-owner at Oak and Otter.

The new brewery will take over the space previously occupied by Seven Sisters Brewing Co. on 181 Tank Farm Road, Suite No. 110. Before Oak and Otter, Roddick was co-owner of Seven Sisters, where he learned the ropes of the ownership process.

Video by Ella Gmelich

“We have been talking to the owners of Seven Sisters for about a year, which made it an easy transition because they never shut down, and we moved just moved in,“ Roddick said.

Oak and Otter plans to host similar events to Seven Sisters, such as daily raffles, concerts, trivia and comedy shows. On the evening of Jan. 18, local musicians Devin Welsh and Tripped Up performed at the bar’s grand opening.

“The transition was very smooth,” trivia night participant Terry Enger said. “It took two days for me to say Oak and Otter versus Seven Sisters.”

Customers can try out new beers brewed by Roddick and Ponsey every Tuesday and Thursday.

Oak and Otter is open from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. Trivia night takes place every Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Every Sunday, there will be an “all-day happy hour,” which will offer discounted food items and $5 beers.