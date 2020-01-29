SLO named Sustainable City of the Year for its goal to reach 100 percent carbon neutrality

San Luis Obispo received the “Sustainable City of the Year” award from Green Builder Magazine for its commitment to reach 100 percent carbon neutrality by 2035.

Mayor Heidi Harmon accepted the award on behalf of the city of San Luis Obispo. The awards ceremony took place in Las Vegas and Harmon praised the work of San Luis Obispo staff, City Council and the community.

“I am so proud of the work we have been doing as a city,” Harmon said. “We have the most ambitious carbon neutrality goal in the nation and everyone in SLO should be proud of that.”

The city was recognized for multiple different actions they plan to take to reach their goal of 100 percent carbon neutrality by 2035. Some of these actions include allocating over $100 million in operation and capital investments in major city goals focusing on climate action, housing, sustainable transportation and downtown vitality. San Luis Obispo also joined the Monterey Bay Community Power in purchasing 100 percent carbon-free electricity for the entire community in 2020 and replacing all city street lights with LED bulbs.

Green Builder Media is a major media company focused on green building and sustainable living. Green Builder Media serves more than 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of consumers who are interested in sustainable living.

The city is currently looking for stories from the community describing their ideal visions for a carbon neutral San Luis Obispo in 2035. Community members can submit their proposals online.