The Cal Poly Creamery’s Triple Peak brie won a first place title at the North American Intercollegiate Dairy Challenge’s (NAIDC) “Best of Dairy Challenge” competition.

The Triple Peak Brie was submitted into the Best of Dairy Challenge under the “soft cheese” category competing against 30 other products, collecting 200 votes.

“When I found out we won I was extremely happy and surprised because this is the first competition we entered our cheese in and we were up against some stiff competition,” agricultural science senior Ryan Nunes said.

The competition took place from March 30 to April 1 in Saratoga Springs, New York amassing more than 100 competitors who presented a variety of dairy products such as milk, ice cream, cheeses and butter.

The Best of Dairy Challenge was a new addition to the NAIDC’s annual national contest.

Agricultural science junior Teddy Lopez and Nunes presented the student-produced cheese at the competition on behalf of the Cal Poly Creamery students.

Students working to craft Cal Poly Cheese. Credit: Courtesy of AnnMarie Cornejo

“I was excited to showcase the cheese myself and Teddy made to the judges and teams from across the country,” Nunes said.

The NAIDC hosts regional competitions throughout the year and “aims to develop tomorrow’s dairy leaders and enhance progress of the dairy industry by providing education, communication and networking among students, producers, agribusiness and university personnel,” according to the press release.

The Cal Poly Creamery’s dairy products, including the Triple Peak Brie can be bought at local grocery markets in San Luis Obispo such as California Fresh Market, Avila Valley Barn, and Spencer’s Fresh Market.

Their products are also available to be purchased every Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ice Cream drive-thru located at the Dairy Unit on Mt. Bishop Road.