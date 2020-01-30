Cal Poly business website linked to pornography site

The Orfalea College of Business website was linked to a pornography site, Reddit user repostheaven posted on Tuesday. About an hour later, the link was fixed, another Reddit user commented.

University Spokesperson Matt Lazier confirmed the redirection.

“Immediately upon learning of this, our team corrected the issue by updating the link to the student organization’s new website,” Lazier wrote in an email.

The link was supposed to lead to the website of student organization Information Systems Association.

After reviewing past iterations of the website, the club once used the domain currently showing a pornography site, but switched to isacalpoly.com in August 2019. When their old domain became available for purchase in October 2019, it was directed to a pornography site.

The domain’s records have been restricted, so it is unclear who owns the old Information Systems Association domain.

“As the web address that had been hacked was not a university page, we do not have information about when or how the site was redirected,” Lazier said.

Cal Poly information technology services checks all websites owned by the university for dead links, but does not look at websites “outside of the calpoly.edu domain,” Lazier wrote.