Cal Poly Dream Center Food Cabinet provides healthy options to students

In a partnership with the Dream Center, Campus Health and Wellbeing has opened a food cabinet on campus located in Science Building 52, Room E-11.

Similar to the Food Pantry also on campus, the facility will continue to provide resources for “historically underrepresented students,” the website states. This collaboration aims to give greater access to healthy food options.

Talk of starting a food cabinet began last year after the Dream Center noticed a need from students who used the center for homework and studying.

“Grab and go items or ready to heat meals were a good resource for students as they were studying or heading home,” Dream Center Coordinator Vania Ramirez said. “The food cabinet, in collaboration with the food pantry, is an effort to address some of the gaps identified.”

The center is restocked each week. Since the Cal Poly Food Pantry has a partnership with the SLO Food Bank, the cabinet is able to receive items through the bank as well, and Grocery Outlet is another provider too. In order to make sure that the food is appealing, the Dream Center constantly receives feedback from the students on what is provided to them.

Kari Howell, the Basic Needs Coordinator with Campus Health and Wellbeing, said she has been able to see the success of the food cabinet through this partnership.

“The Dream Center has been amazing,” Howell said in an email to Mustang News. “They secured the physical cabinet space, managed advertising and have been instrumental in maintaining the inventory. This is a true partnership with shared responsibilities and Dream Center staff has been great from the start.”