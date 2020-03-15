Cal Poly mandates online final exams for Winter quarter

After the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the county, Cal Poly is mandating all final exams be held remotely.

“As a result, we are mandating, effective immediately, that there will be no in-person final evaluations,” the campus-wide email from President Jeffrey Armstrong read.

The email said students should be prepared to take finals online during their normal scheduled date and time.

Armstrong also asked faculty to “be flexible in assigning their final grades in light of this extraordinary situation.”

Instructors were previously encouraged to hold final exams online, but administration stopped short of banning in-person assessments.

Spring 2020 classes will be held online for at least the first two weeks of the quarter. Spring break has been extended to April 6.